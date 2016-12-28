To the editor:

Regarding the Tourist Visitor Centre, I am totally opposed to use of prime public waterfront property for any building whatsoever by a private organization.

The public not only loses the enjoyment of beach-front property, but also will be stuck with a bill for utilities, estimated at $40,000.

If the signature glass building will be such a draw, place it in the downtown business district, drawing people into the business district instead of the reverse.

John Cornelissen, Kelowna