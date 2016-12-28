To the editor:

We would like to express our thanks to the wonderful staff at The Village at Smith Creek West Kelowna.

My mother-in-law Anne Pasemko was a resident in assisted living at this excellent facility until her recent death.

The care aides were so kind and supportive and Anne loved living at this excellent facility.

Deanna Bergevin, assisted living facilitator was an incredible support to our family and I will truly miss her bright smile and calm positive attitude.

I would also like to thank Dr. Alexis Thomson, Anne’s physician for over 20 years.

Dr. Thomson is one of the most patient, compassionate doctors I have ever met.

She is a credit to her profession. Thank you again to everyone..

Ruth and Jim Pasemko, West Kelowna