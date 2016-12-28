  • Connect with Us

Letters

Letter: Kelowna tax increases not sustainable

  • Kelowna posted Dec 28, 2016 at 10:00 AM

To the editor:

Kelowna’s rapidly increasing population has resulted in an ever-growing tax base, and hence an ever increasing source of additional dollars without any increase in taxes.

In spite of this added tax income, council still is unable to rein in spending and is aiming for an average (3.86) per cent tax increase. What is worse, each year’s increase automatically becomes next year’s base line.

Alistair Waters, in his editorial of Dec. 21, unknowingly may have shed light on Kelowna’s inability to live within its means.

According to Mr. Waters, the city has committed to hire another 25 staff members and is now apparently trying to juggle budget numbers to try and find the money to pay for the new staff.

If so, this is a little backward. Normally, one secures the budget before positions are finalized or hiring is done.

With these 25 positions, the number of civic employees (presently reported at 788) will bloat to 813.

Can a small city the size of Kelowna really justify almost 1,000 civic employees? Does council understand that for every per cent more that taxes are ratcheted up each year, that means one less per cent each year taxpayers have left to spend?

Clearly this is not sustainable.

Robert Wilson, Kelowna

 

We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.

You might like ...