- Home
- News
- Sports
- Business
- Entertainment
- Lifestyles
- Opinion
- Driveway
- Impress
-
Letters
Letter: Really bad optics
To the editor:
Re: City to sell naming rights to municipal properties – including Stuart Park.
City Hall seems to spend an inordinate amount of time trying to figure out how to get around the Simpson Covenant/BC Supreme Court restriction of not using the properties for commercial purposes.
So – Stuart Park brought to you by the XX Credit Union or the Stuart Park Skating Rink brought to you by the XXY Tire Shop – really?
Bad optics – really bad optics!
Sharron Simpson, Kelowna
We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.