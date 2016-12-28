To the editor:

Re: City to sell naming rights to municipal properties – including Stuart Park.

City Hall seems to spend an inordinate amount of time trying to figure out how to get around the Simpson Covenant/BC Supreme Court restriction of not using the properties for commercial purposes.

So – Stuart Park brought to you by the XX Credit Union or the Stuart Park Skating Rink brought to you by the XXY Tire Shop – really?

Bad optics – really bad optics!

Sharron Simpson, Kelowna