To the editor:

Last week I was rushed to emergency after collapsing from internal bleeding from a not-known on my part at that time, ulcer.

From the moment the ambulance arrived, to discharge five days later, the care and attention on 2 East ward was amazing and thank you’s seem barely enough.

But to April, Cass, Megan, good luck with your new baby in January.

Ann, Lisa and one nurse whose name escapes me but came from Kenora, to Dr. Todd and Dr. De Wet, the very smiley South African cardio, and the very classy Dr. Michieletti, I thank you all from the bottom of my still beating heart.

To the army of cleaners and food services people: Food was just great, best hospital food in my book, hot and certainly very, very palatable.

To the many volunteers that keep KGH running, to the lady who made me a mocha coffee—I will remember you always—to whoever provides the lovely slipper socks that are so warm and cozy, what a treat. I thank all of you. Never have I felt so well taken care of, or felt in such good hands.

We are indeed blessed with this hospital, so if you are wondering if you can make a difference, maybe a donation to KGH may be the answer.

I’m certainly writing to Santa and putting everyone at KGH on the not naughty list.

Again thank you all at KGH. What would we do without you? So from my very grateful family to all of you and your loved ones, we wish you all a very happy Christmas.

Grateful thanks,

Gillian (Jill) Roberts, Kelowna