It is encouraging to learn that the meetings between the B.C. Teachers Federation and its employers, the B.C. Public Schools Employers Association, are off to a positive start.

The recent decision of the Supreme Court of Canada that prompted these negotiations was very welcome news to thousands of retired public school teachers.

Those who retired between 2001 and 2016 are keenly aware of the unlawful deprivations visited upon public schools by the illegal stripping of collective agreement provisions by B.C. Liberal governments led by both Gordon Campbell and Christy Clark.

For the past 15 years, public school teachers have worked tirelessly to hold those governments to account, while all the time giving the best support possible to thousands of students under extremely difficult circumstances.

Kudos to all public school teachers, retired and active, for their determination and resilience. We look forward to the restoration of hard-won provisions, along with a return to legitimate negotiations.

Patricia Clough, president BC Retired Teachers’ Association

Salmon Arm