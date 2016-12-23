- Home
LETTERS: ’Tis a season of rhyme, reason
The following was submitted by Chris Reynolds and Trudy Dollman, who for a few years have been receiving Patrick Rusk’s original Christmas poems, handwritten by his wife Pat. With the 65-year-old retiree’s permission, they wanted to share this year’s offering with the community.
OMG it’s Christmas
We all have to shop
Every year it’s more hectic
You feel you could just drop.
And even though it’s crazy,
Let the kids have a blast
We should just take a moment
To reflect on the past.
Let’s not go back as far
As candles on the trees,
Just go back a little bit
When everything was a breeze.
I can remember going shopping,
Yes, the malls, they were packed
But there wasn’t ever any worry
That you might be punched or whacked.
And on Christmas morning,
Opening gifts one by one
We laughed and enjoyed the children
the whole day was so much fun.
And then was the big moment
For the big turkey feast.
I remember when I was younger
That bird was just a beast.
When we all had finished eating
And couldn’t possibly eat more
We would all sit around the tree
As the kids played on the floor.
But nowadays it really seems
That we just shop til we’re broke,
And, then, when the bills pour in,
Well, that’s just not a joke.
And to me it seems a wee bit odd
Just sort of “Jumping the Gun.”
It seems that now Christmas starts
Well before Halloween is done
We see the lights go up in October,
Long before they are due.
Some say that they’re just anxious
I guess that could be true
To me Christmas is December,
A time for family and friends
And a hope that the magic of Santa Claus,
For the children, it never ends.
Merry Christmas to one and all.
Patrick Rusk, White Rock
• • •
There is a special tree in Bay Ridge Park
Where magical things happen after dark.
Must be the Christmas Elves having a lark
Hanging their charms and baubles to mark.
Are they dancing during the starry nights
To the wonderment and delights?
Who would deny them their playful rites
To delight our neighbours with these sights?
Derek & Wendy Hunt, Surrey
• • •
If you are afraid for your children, there is someone who loves them more than you do.
Whether it is a fear of an overdose, car accident, illness, lack of good relationships, pregnancy, unemployment, distancing from you, symptoms of divorce, you can hand your worries and burdens over to Jesus Christ. He promises comfort, protection, direction and peace. Ask Him for help.
C. Gregory, White Rock
• • •
My thoughts in a poem titled: Volunteer? Who me?
Be a volunteer you say?
Do all that work without any pay?
Travel to a place that’s out of the way!
To put in a few hours that louse up a day!
But then I think of those who can’t
And others I remember who didn’t get the chance
And I thank God for each beautiful day
And the health He’s given me to allow me to say
Yes, I’ll help, just show me the way!
Gerry Houlden, White Rock