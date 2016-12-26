Yes, Saanich’s spending is up, and quite a lot of the spending is in upgrading infrastructure. The question that needs to be asked, however, is where the money is coming from.

Everyone knows that roads wear out, as do sewage pipes, water lines, electrical services – basically everything around us has a “best before” date. In addition, technology applied to these means upgrades, as well as additions to existing infrastructure for new construction. For all of these, budgets are supposed to set aside a capital reserve, which may be drawn upon when upgrades and repairs become necessary.

So, is Saanich spending money taken from this reserve? Or is Saanich spending “new” money? I sincerely hope that it is the former, established by past municipal councils, and that the upcoming budget considerations include such a reserve for future governments to make use of.

Richard Weatherill

Saanich