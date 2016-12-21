- Home
LETTERS: Winter chills water walkway
Editor:
We were very disappointed to see there has been no snow and ice removal on the Promenade.
My husband and I look forward to a walk there every day. This waterfront walkway is usually very busy. It is now empty, as it is too dangerous, especially for the elderly.
It is with disbelief that we see this. At the kind of taxes we pay in our beautiful city, it is sad it was ignored.
Sheila Saunders, White Rock
