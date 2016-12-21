Editor:

Re: Ups and downs of gas savings, Nov. 11 letters.

Letter-writer Pat Dayman asks the question that we’ve all been asking ourselves for years. Do politicians really thing we’re stupid?

In this particular case, Dayman questions Premier Christy Clark’s dubious practices with Fortis gas, and wonders if Clark thinks she’s hoodwinking us with all her rhetoric on keeping our taxes low.

There’s no doubt Clark gets away with a lot. She’s learned her boundaries and knows her numbers better than most politicians, and she’s not about to make the kind of huge-scale mistakes of her predecessor, Gordon Campbell.

But does all this mean Clark really thinks we’re stupid? Or is she just certain how few of us are paying attention to the details?

But if there is is one reason why Clark may indeed think we’re stupid, it would likely have been caused by our great democratic failure to oust the entire BC Liberal party over the denials and cover-ups of the BC Rail and last scandals. I mean, what was the whole point of the last referendum, if we were just going to roll over and re-elect them?

Heck! What politician is going to respect us after that?

John Freeman, White Rock