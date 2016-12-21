Editor:

Re: Chance to speak up for trees now, Dec. 7 letters.

Sandy McNamee wrote about the beautiful trees on Johnston Road.

I would like to speak about the roots of those trees. You should try to navigate the 1500-block on a wheelchair or scooter. It is almost impossible to get around the tree roots, benches, poles, etc. Sometimes you have to scratch your vehicle or go over the curb.

White Rock has many seniors. It’s about time those overgrown trees are taken out.

The sidewalks are a disgrace. People who just drive along that street should try a wheelchair!

Evelyn Sutherland, White Rock