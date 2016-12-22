- Home
Letters
Letter: Walking, rather than scooting, in crosswalk may have prevented collision
Editor: Re: Licence of driver who struck boy will be reviewed (the Times, Dec. 14).
Perhaps if the 10-year-old boy was walking in the crosswalk instead of zipping along on his scooter the car driver would have had a chance to stop.
John Winter,
Langley
