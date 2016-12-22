Editor: I completely agree with Isabel Macnab’s view (the Times, Oct. 26) on how wrong the Township council is to give a local religious group access to the general public in this fashion.

I spend a great deal of time cruising through Fort Langley and like the idea of a drop-in centre for everyone to rest up and enjoy their surroundings.

It is not now a place I’d feel comfortable in.

It would be much better seen as a tourist/public information centre promoting generic community values rather than an insidious advertising centre for the religious right.

I sure hope I don’t ever have to sign a covenant abstaining from pre-marital or off gender behaviour to get in for a cup of tea should I ever deign to look inside.

Jeff Laurie,

Langley