Christmas is not the most wonderful time of year for many of our residents.

It can be a stressful and unhappy time if you aren’t able to make ends meet, and you’re wondering just how you’re going to manage to put food on the table, while your children are excitedly writing their letters to Santa.

But luckily, in this community, we take care of each other. Thanks to the generosity of people in this community, over 1,000 children will find a special gift under their tree this Christmas. Thanks to your donations, over 1,000 adults will be able to choose food items from their local grocery stores that will help them get through the holidays, and may even bring back warm, childhood memories.

At SOS we want to extend a heartfelt thank you to everyone who has helped make Christmas a little brighter for our residents. We would also like to thank The Parksville Qualicum Beach News for its continued, strong support of the SOS Caring for Kids at Christmas program, and our community.

We wish you all a warm, safe and healthy holiday season.

Renate Sutherland

SOS Executive Director

Parksville