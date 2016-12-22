As a Saanich resident I feel it is important to say thank you to all of those who have worked so hard this year to upgrade and beautify the Tillicum, Glanford and Royal Oak area. Yes, it was frustrating while the work was being done, but the wait was worth it.

Thank you to all of the tradespeople, Saanich workers, those professionals who designed the improvements and for Saanich council approving the expenditure. Everyone involved has left their fingerprints and each of you should be proud.

Thank you also to all of those who were involved with the redevelopment of Copely Park East. It is being used now more then it ever was. From the playground, widened foot and bike bridge, new plants and lovely rustic fence, one cannot help but feel thankful to all of those involved. Thank you also for the stoplights at the Viewmont and West Saanich Road intersection. Thankfully we all feel safe now at that busy intersection.

Lastly, thank you to BC Transit for the excellent lit bus stops with benches along Glanford Road. There are many young parents, seniors and disabled who can now feel safe and comfortable while waiting for the bus. I apologize to those I may have forgotten, but please be reassured we who live in these areas are very grateful.

My wish for each person is that you will have a very merry Christmas and a wonderful new year.

Wendy Campbell

Saanich