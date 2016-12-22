- Home
- News
- Sports
- Business
- Entertainment
- Lifestyles
- Opinion
- Driveway
- Impress
-
Letters
Cartoon crosses the line
Your cartoon is disgusting by implying Mr. Trump is equivalent to Hitler, Stalin and Bin Laden. The Right thinks the Left is wrong. The Left thinks the Right is evil.
Your obvious hatred of Mr. Trump proves the point. A full retraction or acknowledgement of your bad taste is in order.
Bruce Muir
Saanich
We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.