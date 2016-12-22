Currently I receive four daily newspapers and this represents the first time that I wanted to express my point of view regarding editorial content.

I felt the editorial cartoon was totally inappropriate. There was no question that neither presidential candidate was acceptable, as many in the U.S. felt with a population of 335 million is this the best there is? As it turned out it is what it is.

My whole point of this note is I felt the cartoon was mean spirited. If the press wants to publish zingers about politicians, that goes with the territory. Just don’t make it nasty.

My suggestion for your cartoon would have been to substitute Bashar Assad of Syria for Trump. Now there is a guy deserving to be raked over the coals. Let’s see how Trump fares during the next 18 months, but thank goodness there is a check and balance in the U.S. system.

Jack McGinty

Saanich