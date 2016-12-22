  • Connect with Us

Letters

Projects doomed to fail

  •  posted Dec 22, 2016 at 8:00 AM

Don’t worry folks. All these street narrowing, bike lane building, so-called “traffic calming” (an oxymoron if there ever was one) projects in Saanich (Shelbourne Street especially) and Victoria will all be dug up in about 10 years after traffic grinds to a halt every weekday between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Bruce DeBeck

Saanich

 

