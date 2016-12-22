- Home
- News
- Sports
- Business
- Entertainment
- Lifestyles
- Opinion
- Driveway
- Impress
-
Letters
Projects doomed to fail
Don’t worry folks. All these street narrowing, bike lane building, so-called “traffic calming” (an oxymoron if there ever was one) projects in Saanich (Shelbourne Street especially) and Victoria will all be dug up in about 10 years after traffic grinds to a halt every weekday between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m.
Bruce DeBeck
Saanich
We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.