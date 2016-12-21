Dear editor,

There are days when I wake up and realize I may have lived too long. Case in point: Vancouver city council has approved a 0.5 per cent increase in property taxes to pay for more resources to deal with the fentanyl overdose crisis.

Municipal services like the fire department are run off their legs by responding to fentanyl overdoses. And what happens when a fire breaks out, or someone collapses with a heart attack?

Folks, we are looking at a mental health and addiction problem, something clearly in the health field. And who has both the responsibility and resources to respond: Victoria and Ottawa. B.C. has a reported surplus of $2 billion and municipalities are taxing real estate to pay for a health issue? What’s that all about?

Cliff Boldt

Courtenay