Dear editor,

To the extraordinary people who work at The Views Hospice in Comox, we cannot thank you enough for taking such good care of our beloved family member: mother, grandmother, sister and great grandmother during her final days with us and with you.

Frankly, we don’t know how you do what you do while maintaining so much real compassion for everyone who comes through your doors. Your capacity for how well you care for people seems to be endless. We could not have asked for more. You have made a huge difference in the lives of all our family. You are true heroes and we will never forget you for how you welcomed us and did everything you possibly could to lighten the path for her and for our family.

You are all silent, unsung heroes and you deserve such gratitude for all you do.

This is the hardest time of the year to lose someone. That makes things even harder for us as we are sure you can imagine. Christmas with her family meant everything to her. We will have an empty chair on Christmas at our table this year and forever. We are heartbroken. We were so lucky to have her while we did.

And she and we were all so very lucky to have all of you help us.

God bless you all.

A very sincere thank you from our family. We will never forget your kindness.

(names withheld to respect family privacy)