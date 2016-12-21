Dear editor,

I sure hope the City didn’t break an arm patting themselves on the back re. snow removal (City applauds snow removal process, Page 1, Dec. 15 Record), as it was by far not something to pat yourself on the back about or even dare to brag about.

This could only happen where someone has never experienced snow removal, or has any idea what a good job looks like.

So when did it snow? Some overnight Thursday night, small amount, most of the day Friday, and a bit on Saturday. When we went to church Sunday morning, Ryan Road still had piles in the middle of the road. If they haven’t melted by now they are still there. The commercial area that they thought they did...wow, the parking areas along Fifth Street were not cleaned out, making it difficult for anyone getting out of their car downtown and even today sidewalks in Crown Isle are not cleared, except where residents have shovelled them off. What about those areas that are not adjacent to lots?

Now I will allow that this is not a regular occurrence here, a small budget item, no doubt, but when it happens most cities do not spare the expense to do a good job to clean it up. There are still some streets not plotted out. Waiting on Mother Nature to do it for you is not good planning. But to brag about the job just done here is beyond absurd.

Paul Ellegood

Courtenay