The Trans-Canada Highway is the best place to construct dedicated bus lanes as a way to deal with ongoing traffic gridlock, one reader writes.

Re: Hard to be hopeful about latest rail plan (Our View, Dec 13)

The E&N line is a red herring when it comes to bus lanes; it might happen, but not quickly.

In contrast, the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure is already quietly doing designs for shoulder bus lanes along Highway 1 from Saanich Road to McKenzie Avenue. Funding is in place and construction could start within months, with a bit of encouragement from West Shore commuters and politicians.

Shoulder bus lanes on the next 4.5 kilometres, from McKenzie out to the Six Mile Pub would cost a mere $15 million or so, and could be operating within 18 to 24 months once funding is in place. The BC Liberals promised 24/7 bus lanes all the way to the West Shore “soon” in 2008, and the time for waiting patiently for this promise to be acted on is long past.

Eric Doherty

Victoria