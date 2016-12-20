I have lived in Cloverdale for more than 20 years.

The population boom has been out here since. The major influx of home building in West Cloverdale and Clayton has put a squeeze on our schools and roads. Quite a few of our local civic politicians have been around for a majority of these years.

My issues are the main arterial east-west and north-south roads. I will start with 64 Avenue, the main route other than Highway 10 from Delta to Langley. We were promised by our civic politicians more than 20 years ago to four-lane from Delta to Langley. They have seemed to have forgotten the Cloverdale section (152 Street to Bose Hill, 178 to 192 Streets).

If you have to drive this daily, you would understand the colossal gridlock.

Next is the new Campbell Valley Industrial Park. To get there we would use 192 Street. Semis and tractor trailers, work vehicles and home owners take this two-lane road with no sidewalks and open ditches daily.

It’s an accident waiting to happen.

You invest in the Industrial Park, but not the main North-South route. Another promise of four-lanes put off.

My last problem issue that keeps getting overlooked, 152 Street from the Serpentine River to Nicomekl River. Plus the Highway 99 two-lane overpass.

Two bridges are in need of four lanes. This is so frustrating for South Surrey traffic.

We have politicians who want to develop our city rapidly. No problem if you keep up with the infrastructure. Roads and schools are our responsibility. Keep up with the population explosion (growth).

You want to act like a big city (moving city hall and overspending the budgets) you have to continue to look after the citizens.

The problem is lack of respect and representation for our area. It would be nice to get some answers or firm commitments.

Our local politicians in Surrey have no competition. They are not held accountable at election time. The only answer I ever get is the always-changing 10-year plan.

Chris Paige