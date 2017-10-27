Letters: SOGI â€“ Whose values are being imposed upon whom?

Editor: I have been following these SOGI (Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity) articles with great interest, as I feel the subject is going to affect us all, no matter which side we think is right.

I was born in South Africa in a different era and was raised by a loving mother and father, grandparents, uncles, aunts and cousins.

We lived under apartheid law. As children we didn’t understand what apartheid was about, but as we grew we learned that we should hate and demean people of a different colour. I saw hatred in action. Let’s hope that we are not headed down that road.

As I grew and started school, I must admit that I did not like school and as I went through the grades, being a little small in stature, bullying started and continued until luckily I started to grow but not enough to play rugby, my favourite sport.

I know about bullying. South African schools believed that corporal punishment was the way to teach their students discipline and respect. Caning was common. But only for boys. Girls got detention. We were caned for talking, not doing homework, late for school and not knowing the answer to a question.

So I know what it is like to be caned for not following the rules. Thank goodness those days are over. But now I am reading about this program being introduced into our school system known as SOGI.

In the Langley Times of Sept.29, 2017 Jack McEwan wrote that Kari Simpson and her supporters were trying to push their so-called values onto everyone else. I have never met Ms. Simpson and I am not sure what values he is talking about. But, I know what my values are. I believe that all children need to be raised in a safe, abuse-free environment.

I don’t believe there are any gender-free people in the world. We are either boys or girls. If a person grows up and decides he or she is gay that is their business and they should be allowed to live their lives as they choose without any bullying or interference. By the same token, my values are how I wish to live my life. I believe in a God, in being honest in my dealings with others, to raise my family to be good citizens.

These are a few of my values and I am sorry if Mr. McEwan thinks that they are outdated or outmoded.

What he is saying in fact is, his way of thinking is the only way, and if we all don’t like what is happening, move.

Just because it is 2017 does not mean I want my nine-year-old granddaughter to share a bathroom with older boys. Calling a bathroom gender neutral does not make it so. They are still boys and girls.

We have pride flags flying in front of our city halls and crosswalks painted in pride colours. Are not someone’s values being forced on me?

And if I am to object, I am labelled homophobic. I think that the SOGI program being taught in our schools is wrong. I don’t believe our government or school board has the mandate or the authority to implement this program.

I have not had the opportunity to vote for or against it.

The school district just wants to implement it no matter what the parents feel. I feel it is the most dangerous threat to the values of the traditional family.

Our school board needs to rethink this and not try to tell me or any other parent how to raise the ir family.

SOGI must go. By the way Mr. McEwan did you read the letter by L. Towns, on the same page as your letter? Well written and to the point. Outdated? I think not.

E. Tewson

Langley