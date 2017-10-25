LETTERS: Resentment the result

An open letter to Peace Arch Elementary. Parents are not allowed to park in the school's parking lot.

An open letter to Peace Arch Elementary administrators.

Peace Arch Elementary is one of the few schools where the parents are not allowed to park in the school’s parking lot.

We have to park on the street, which is extremely limited.

The school has been calling the City of White Rock parking-bylaw enforcement every time someone is parked in the pickup/dropoff zone and has left their car unattended while picking up their child, and then the bylaw officer issues $60 parking-violation tickets. This doesn’t solve the school parking issue, it creates resentment.

I believe your job isn’t to work with city bylaw enforcement to play traffic cops, your role is to hopefully work with parents to develop and support a positive, safe and caring school climate.

Rather than monitoring the parking situation, and being on the phone with the bylaw officers, I would love to see you at the school playground, monitoring the children’s safety and talking to parents.

Marty Ross, Surrey