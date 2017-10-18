LETTERS: Pay parking to take huge toll

Editor: White Rock plans to build a garage, which will cost $11 million and return about $24,000.

Editor:

The City of White Rock has put forth a plan to build a parking garage which will cost the taxpayers approximately $11 million and which will return about $24,000 in revenue (Highrises, parkade concept approved, Sept. 20).

This an annual return on investment of 0.22 per cent.

We are not investing the money, we are giving it away. The rational for this boondoggle is to increase parking near the pier for a few West Beach businesses.

Evidence has been presented that shows that there is already adequate parking spaces available west of Vidal Street and under the Montecito complex.

It appears that there is some reluctance for restaurant patrons to walk a few blocks. This problem could be overcome by use of valet parking or a shuttle bus along Marine Drive. This option may also benefit East Beach business. These practices are used in many other cities.

The other question is: “Is it appropriate for taxpayers to totally fund parking for a few local businesses?”

In addition, the rest of the world is making great efforts to move towards a more sustainable environment which decreases carbon emissions. But contrary to that policy and also to the city’s revised OCP, the city council of White Rock is planning to spend millions of dollars to increase those emissions.

Makes good sense! Right!

Ralph Clasby, White Rock