LETTERS: Need for seniors housing goes on

Kiwanians Randy Kohls, Helen McFadden and Randy Pape, spoke last month outside Kiwanis Park Place about accomplishments. (File photo)

Editor:

I am writing on behalf to the Crescent Housing Society (CHS). We have owned and operated Kiwanis Park Place for 60 years.

The success of the rental housing project is due to the dedication of a long line of leaders from the Kiwanis Club of White Rock (KCWR) (Long-running club ‘touched a lot of lives,‘ Oct. 11.)

What started as a few cottages on a hillside developed into 256 affordable rental apartments for independent seniors and people with disabilities in our community.

CHS is a not-for-profit housing provider. Members of the Kiwanis Club were also members of CHS and from that membership the CHS board of directors were elected.

Even as the KCWR membership declined, their dedication to the efficient and effective operation of Kiwanis Park Place never wavered.

Now that the Kiwanis Club of White Rock has wound down after many decades of community service, Crescent Housing Society must reach out to the wider community to find people who recognize the importance of providing safe, affordable rental housing to seniors with low or fixed incomes.

If our mission resonates with you, we would like to hear from you. Please leave a message for me at Crescent Housing Society – 604-538-9669.

Jacqie Thachuk, president

Crescent Housing Society