LETTERS: Letâ€™s not forget our soldierâ€™s sacrifices

It is only October, so why should we think about Remembrance Day?

Our boys aged as young as17 were giving their lives so we will have the privilege to vote at elections and choose who we want to run Canada, where we live, work and worship.

We are prone to think our votes don’t count but they do. We can question our politicians and expect an answer.

Our responsibility to help each other is shown in our smaller communities.

Let’s be proud of being a Canadian and teach our children how fortunate they are to live here. Adults need reminding of this too when we take life here for granted.

Lets wear a poppy with pride and be thankful we can. Let’s have a full crowd for our Nov 11.

Martha Moore, Sooke