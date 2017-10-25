LETTERS: Justice delayed is justice denied

Jennifer Brooks leads a protest last July – two years after her son died – calling on Crown counsel to move forward with charges. (File photo)

Editor:

Re: One-year wait for Crown’s call takes toll, Oct. 20.

Hudson Brooks died on July 18, 2015.

Not only was it bad enough that the Independent Investigation Office took more than 15 months to conclude their investigation, now the Crown has had the file for more than one year.

While I do not presume to know the full facts or ultimate result, this is a travesty of justice.

Mother Jennifer Brooks, and the entire community, deserve an answer far sooner than this.

Justice delayed is justice denied.

Bernhard Dandyk, Surrey