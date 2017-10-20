LETTERS: For the love of train spotters

Editor: Re: Stop railing against trains, Oct. 4; What our city once stood for, Oct. 13.

Kudos to Adelle Broddle for her letter to PAN, whose title is an excellent pun and also deserving of praise to the writer.

I wholly resonate with her logical reasoning in contending all of the “bleatings” of recent times expressed in the PAN letters section by the miniscule NIMBY population of White Rock and South Surrey shoreline.

I have long wanted to write in and express my frustration at the lack of logic in the NIMBY contentions, on all the matters raised by Broddle. So it was with pleasure that I read her letter mirroring my own thoughts on these matters but couched in a much more succinct and eloquent manner than I could ever have written.

Thank you, Adelle. Well done.

From a personal aspect, after a number of years of doing so, I have still to experience wading through ankle-deep coal dust on my daily perambulations along the shoreline promenade!

Ian Ross, White Rock/Burnaby

Re: What our city once stood for, Oct. 13 letters.

I can hear the train from my home and quite enjoy it.

Rather than move the tracks, provide a station.

I would love to travel to and from Vancouver or the U.S. by train if there was a stop in White Rock. I’d likely do it several times a month.

It’s possible there are more people who would take advantage of the opportunity.

Jenny Corenblum, White Rock