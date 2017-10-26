LETTERS: CRD mess needs to be cleaned up

Re: Sooke councillor questions CRD’s governance model (News, Oct. 25)

The Capital Regional District has been an out-of-control, knee-jerk reactionist, unaccountable entity for too long.

Thank you, Kevin Pearson, for calling out the CRD.

The CRD’s 24-member old boys club with some girls in it needs to be reined in.

Three thumbs up to Mike Hicks: he’s been fighting for water rights for the Juan de Fuca Electoral Area for too long, and he continues to do so for his constituents.

The CRD board is a comedy of errors, but the comedy stops when you look at the taxpayer’s wasted money. It spent $60 million on sewage treatment consultation, a few years back – and Greater Victoria area taxpayers had to pay for that – even though absolutely nothing came out of it in the end.

Then there’s the contract with Albert Sweetnam, who was dismissed but was paid $500,000 by the CRD as a goodbye perk .

Should I mention the secret acquisition of the Viewfield Road site in Esquimalt for a sewage plant for far more than the property was worth?

Pearson has it right – the CRD needs to be curbed.

I was also disappointed with our mayor for supporting a taxpayer-funded European holiday for herself and a few others – under the guise of sewage treatment research. Has Sooke council or the CRD never heard of video conferencing ? The taxpayers have.

Finally, as Kevin Pearson points out – if Sooke and the Highlands are not involved in the Greater Victoria sewage treatment issue, then why are representatives from those entities allowed to bark ?

The CRD is a total mess, and it needs to be cleaned up.

G.R. Saunders, Sooke