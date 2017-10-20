LETTERS: Content of their character

Editor:

Re: Divisions over church, state, Oct. 11 editorial.

Canada is a multi-faith nation, but it does not separate the state from religious belief.

Canada’s Constitution begins, “Whereas Canada is founded upon principles that recognize the supremacy of God.” Canada’s national anthem emphasizes, “God keep our land glorious and free!” Canada’s original title “Dominion” and national motto “from sea to sea” come from the Bible’s Psalm 72, which advocates Canadian values of justice, peace, prosperity and compassion.

Our best political leaders will be committed unequivocally to Canada’s proven enduring values. In 1965, the Speaker of the Senate proclaimed our maple-leaf flag “is the symbol of the nation’s unity… without distinction of race, language, belief or opinion.”

To echo human-rights leader Rev. Martin Luther King, let us not judge politicians by their religious affiliation or the colour of their skin, but by the content of their character.

Bart Jessup, White Rock