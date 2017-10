Is there not enough gore in real world without having to post something as ugly on your front page?

This front page photo previewed Potters’ House of Horrors in Surrey. Was it too much? (Photo: Tom Zillich)

The Editor,

Re: The Now-Leader‘s front page photo on Oct. 6th.

Is there not enough blood and gore in the real world without having to post something as disgustingly ugly on the front page?

Halloween can feature costumes other than violence. We have enough violence in the news.

Not impressed.

Phyllis Walz, Surrey