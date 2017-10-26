Letter: Young dancers thank Langley for support

Dear Editor,

We are the dancers featured in an article [Young dancers bound for Germany, Oct. 12, Langley Advance] who have the privilege of representing Canada at an international dance competition in Germany later this year.

We wanted to thank you for publishing the article, but also to thank the many businesses in Langley who have donated items to our team to help us with our fundraising.

We were blown away by the generosity of Langley stores, restaurants, and other community members. We are both also so grateful for the support of our families, friends, and our home studio, Cameron Dance Academy.

We feel so lucky and proud to be able to compete for Canada, but also to be living in a community like Langley.

Thank you!

Ellaena O’Doherty & Kaylie McCarthy, Langley