Letter: Why are there different traffic rules for Walnut Grove schools?

Editor: As a resident of Walnut Grove — specifically Topham — area, I am very confused. I have to ask why Alex Hope Elementary students deserve traffic calming measures in front of their school, while Topham students have a 50km/hr zone, as well as being subjected to a new truck route?

Also, I must ask why Dorothy Peacock, or perhaps the small park on 204 Street in Walnut Grove has traffic calming measures, yet the Topham Park has a 50km/hr zone, and did I mention, a new truck route?

I should also mention the students from Ecole des Voyageurs, who have no traffic calming measures, but will also be enjoying a new — you guessed it — truck route.

I would appreciate it if someone would be kind enough to educate me on the reasons why our students, all from the same community, are being treated so differently.

Shelley Francis,

Walnut Grove