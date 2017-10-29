LETTER: Wear a white poppy on Remembrance Day

Many people wear red poppies on Remembrance Day to remember veterans and those that died in wars. The white poppy, a small cloth pin to wear on a coat or jacket, is worn internationally to commemorate all victims of all wars, to call for dialogue and to work towards a culture of peace.

The local sponsor is KAIROS, an interfaith organization that works for peace and justice in Canada and the world. On this Remembrance Day, join with others and consider wearing a white poppy.

Sandra Hartline

KAIROS, Nelson