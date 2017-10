Editor: Walnut Grovians need to pick up their dogs' poop.

This is ridiculous — poop in the middle of the sidewalk where my kids ride their bikes to school; poop right next to the sidewalk, where other dogs can grab it and eat it.

There are two free poop bag stations — one at Walnut Grove Community Park and one at the off-leash dog park on 213 Street. We want to enjoy our community, too.

Pick up your poop!

Ali Dueck,

Walnut Grove