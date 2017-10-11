Letter: Turkeys honoured, not eaten

Dear Editor,

Thanksgiving is a special time for turkeys Larry, Mo, and Lizzy – rather than get eaten, they are being fed.

Larry, Mo, and Lizzy are turkeys who live at the Happy Herd Farm Sanctuary in Aldergrove.

As an annual event, the owners and volunteers host a special Thanksgiving dinner for the turkeys to honour them.

The farm owners are vegans, believing that animals are “friends, not food” and try to encourage people to avoid eating meat.

The male turkeys are farm favourites, looking like little overdressed businessmen who follow guests everywhere, puffing out their chests and showing off their feathers.

They love attention from humans.

Approximately three million turkeys are eaten for Thanksgiving in Canada.

Food for thought.

Tiffany Akins, Burnaby

Happy Herd volunteer