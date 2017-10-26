LETTER: Tree cutting delivers a body blow

It feels as if I got a punch in the gut to see all of the beautiful trees being destroyed down my First Avenue way. Especially the cinnamon maple midway along the street.

What’s wrong with Oceanside?

Angela C. Bosnich

Qualicum Beach

