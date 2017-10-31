LETTER: Town on right track with cyclocross event

The recent Qualicum Beach event, cyclocross, was another of those events I'm thankful our town supports. Seeing all ages come together to enjoy an outdoor sport, which is also a fun spectator sport, tells me our community is on the right track.

The recent Qualicum Beach event, cyclocross, was another of those events I’m thankful our town supports. Seeing all ages come together to enjoy an outdoor sport, which is also a fun spectator sport, tells me our community is on the right track.

I spoke with riders from out of town who had not been to Qualicum Beach before and who were impressed by the cyclocross course and our lovely town. They brought family and friends and will most likely return.

Events like the this and the annual Qualicum Beach Triathlon give all ages the opportunity to partake in active healthy activities. I know volunteers form committees well before the date to comply with town requirements. On the event day, many more volunteers enthusiastically help out and make sure everyone is safe and has a good time.

As a resident who has worked in and now enjoys an active retirement in this community, hats off to all those involved, from the town yard maintenance crew to all those volunteers I saw working on the track (Saturday) morning! Let’s keep Qualicum Beach a place for all ages to live, work and enjoy a healthy lifestyle.

Jill Chudleigh

Qualicum Beach

Previous story
EDITORIAL: Watts shares whatâ€™s up with Liberals
Next story
EDITORIAL: When stopped by police, stay in your car

Just Posted

Victoria seeks regional funding for World Junior Hockey Championship

  • 9 hours ago

 

Wellness centre in works for Salmon Arm Secondary

 

Saanich detective running for View Royal council seat

 

Saanich to hear special zoning proposal

  • 9 hours ago

 

Most Read

  • LETTER: Cenotaph wrong place to â€˜raise awarenessâ€™

    Send your letters to editor@oakbaynews.com

  • LETTER: Town on right track with cyclocross event

    The recent Qualicum Beach event, cyclocross, was another of those events I'm thankful our town supports. Seeing all ages come together to enjoy an outdoor sport, which is also a fun spectator sport, tells me our community is on the right track.

  • EDITORIAL: Watts shares whatâ€™s up with Liberals

    Those asking "What's up" with the B.C. Liberal party in the wake of this year's election loss to the NDP/Green team of John Horgan and Andrew Weaver are beginning to get some answers as the Liberal leadership race moves into high gear.

  • EDITORIAL: When stopped by police, stay in your car

    We received some correspondence recently from a reader concerned about his treatment by police after being pulled over for a traffic violation.