LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Recycling solution should be prioritized

To the editor,

Re: Recognize recycling depot’s role, Letters, Oct. 10.

The former B.C. government allowed a costly takeover of most of the city’s recycling collection by a big for-profit consortium. Now, mayor and council appear to be wanting to take the Nanaimo Recycling Exchange from the hands of those who are running it now. Those folks have been working in squalid conditions for so long now, yet are being successful with the purpose of recycling. Hat’s off to them. And hands off to city council.

The messy little store is a great place to find a small treasure and pass on some items that aren’t completely worn out of usefulness yet.

If the city will spend $40 million on a walkway by the water, then they need to stop the hemming and hawing and help the continued success of the NRE with its desperate needs for expansion. Share the land across the road with bottle depot and old car lot. A big plus is the ground is paved and can be swept of its broken glass and nails that we currently drive over. A corner of the existing NRE yard can be used for lumber and waste. It’s a fixable solution.

A much-needed cleaner, respectable setting for both staff and patrons of the NRE should be mayor and council’s top priority.

R. Douglas, Nanaimo