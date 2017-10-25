LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Electoral reform would diversify government

Canadian voters have seldom been listened to by their 'democratically elected' reps

To the editor,

Re: Vote reform within reach, Editorial, Oct. 12.

Our B.C. NDP-Green coalition government has promised the end of first-past-the-post elections.

It has served them well to date and leaving the final decision to the outcome of a plebiscite may well render them winners no matter what: ‘The people have spoken.’

FPTP has served many generations of Canadians to their past satisfaction, like many other outdated ways and means.Many power-hungry pols dread the day FPTP gets shelved.

Canadian voters have spoken traditionally, frequently but seldom been listened to by their ‘democratically elected’ reps. Our pols seek power/influence via their outdated rules with minimized competition. FPTP winning majority party leaders quickly feel bedecked by a mantle with magical powers as per several of our recent winners.

It has become imperative that a Canadian-designed proportionally representative election becomes the norm, rather than a topical diversion, for all present and future Canadian residents.

Our nation’s strength is due to our great Canadian diversity in all settings except in the legislative chambers. Why? It’s the place where common sense frequently takes second place to myopic partisan politics.

Martin Schotte, Parksville