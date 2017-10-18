LETTER: Time for rail transit is now

I would risk a bet that in 10 years' time a rail system for the Capital Region will still be talked about and nothing will have happened.

The Port Alberni sub—a branch of the E&N rail line that historically ran from Victoria to Courtenay on the east side of Vancouver Island—cuts through Loon Lake. SANDY MCRUER PHOTO

In my opinion, a train is the best choice and if people would look at the numbers, they would find that with the savings of gasoline and parking fees, the cost of a pass to a train will be recovered very quickly. On top of that, it would be relaxing. One could read the paper, use the phone or laptop, chat with your neighbour or even extend sleeping time.

Our transit buses are stuck in traffic and are not really a better choice than the car. Having buses not travelling the longer distances would allow them to reach more destinations within the city.

It is a win-win situation and someone has to have the guts to make decisions. Waiting will only make it more expensive.

Karin Hertel

Saanich