LETTER: The time for patience has passed

With Halloween approaching, I bring attention to a deplorable state of road repairs. Weeks ago (no, it’s been months), Taulbut Street was dug up and made impassable with huge ruts now filled with rainwater, dangerous edges to sidewalks and big holes in the road at 11th.

Little visible progress has been made.

Since this is the main route from our College Heights neighbourhood to the recreation centre and downtown, it’s been a huge nuisance having to go out of our way around this botched project which appears to have no end in sight.

When I phoned the city and talked to an official, I was given various vague excuses for the delay, and was asked to be patient. When the road became disrupted months ago, it seemed reasonable to be patient.

But when this now-dangerous inconvenience continues unabated for months, it needs more than patience.

When will this mess be cleaned up?

Diana Jewell

Mission