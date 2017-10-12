Letter: Thanks from Castlegar Artwalk

Over 21 years, Art Walk has evolved to be one of 'the walks' to enjoy during the summer season.

On behalf of the Castlegar Arts Council, Art Walk team, the artists, the many business mini-gallery venues who support Art Walk, and myself, I would like to thank the Castlegar News for their lavish coverage highlighting the 21st Castlegar Art Walk.

Over 21 years, Art Walk has evolved to be one of ‘the walks’ to enjoy during the summer season. And this year was no different with over 30 artists participating and selling their work in the mini-galleries of our biggest supporters, local businesses. Both Betsy Kline and Chelsea Novak frequently tell the Art Walk culture story and when they do our community benefits. It means a lot to our community to have this kind of skilled coverage of our cultural events.

So a big thank you to the Castlegar News, Editor John White, and reporters Betsy Kline and Chelsea Novak for always managing to focus on the positive cultural story Art Walk provides.

Leni Normington

Castlegar Art Walk Team 2017