LETTER: Thank you to the community for the support

Qualicum Beach Legion Branch 76 says thank you to the many businesses and private citizens who donated prizes for the annual Ted Feist Memorial Fundraiser Golf Tournament.

On Sept. 30th we completed our ninth annual Pancake Breakfast season. This year we received a donation of a little picnic table for our little patrons. We have a regular following of families and this really delights them!

Thank you to all who came out and enjoyed their breakfast in the garden. We’ll be back again next spring!

Lynn MacLean

Qualicum Beach Legion Branch 76