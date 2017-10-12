Letter: Terrible screeching sound coming from the sawmill

Monday morning at 6 a.m., Sept. 18 we were awoken with the most terrible screeching sound.

On a recent visit to Castlegar, we spent a few nights with friends just across from the sawmill in Robson.

We arrived on a Saturday and spent a lovely couple of days enjoying the area. Monday morning at 6 a.m., Sept. 18 we were awoken with the most terrible screeching sound coming from the sawmill. It was like somebody opened a door. It was such a loud, frightening sound that it actually caused a physical reaction of flight or fight syndrome.

It became quiet again with just the usual industry noise when all of sudden our whole body went into panic mode again with the terrible screeching sound. The cycle happened one more time.

We were told that people living across from the sawmill have been dealing with this horrendous screeching sound for over five years now with no resolution in sight.

These folks seem to be on their own and are dealing with constant physical stress from a seemingly uncaring corporation across the river. Not nice neighbours in my opinion.

Lynda Pasacreta

Richmond, B.C.