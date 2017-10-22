LETTER: Taken aback by Greyhoundâ€™s proposed cut

Re: “Greyhound applies to cut Nelson service to two days per week“

When we read the articles on the cutbacks proposed by Greyhound, we were taken aback. My husband and I not only use the bus service but frequently use the parcel service to deliver items from Ottawa to Nelson.

Our son and his wife moved to Kootenay Bay seven years ago, and thanks to them we have discovered Nelson where we spend between two to six months a year. Given that flights to Castlegar are unreliable, we are often diverted to Cranbrook where we spend the night and take the Greyhound bus to Nelson at 7 a.m. the next day. (Greyhound offered two buses a day but a few years ago, the service was reduced to a morning departure). Without Greyhound, we would either have to rent a car or have someone pick us up and neither of these options is feasible. We are grateful for Greyhound — it is economical, efficient and reliable.

While we understand Greyhound’s business decision, we are concerned that this decision will adversely affect the communities along the route it serves. As far as we know, there is no other affordable transportation options in these areas.

We respectfully urge the Passenger Transportation Board to decide that a regular, daily inter-city bus service is essential to the well-being of the communities affected.

Yvon Gauthier and Denise Seguin

Ottawa