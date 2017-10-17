LETTER: Surrey dadâ€™s fight for speed humps hits home

Reader thanks James Perry for being persistent in getting speed humps installed in his neighbourhood

James Perry stands near one of three speed humps the City of Surrey recently built near his home, in the Fraser Heights area of Surrey. (Photo: Tom Zillich)

The Editor,

Re: “Dad’s persistence pays off,” the Now-Leader, Oct. 11.

I am sending a huge shout out to James Perry for being persistent in getting speed humps installed in his Fraser Heights neighbourhood.

After his son was seriously injured by a speeding driver, Perry fought for two years before they were installed.

I can totally relate to his situation. I spent five years fighting with the City of Surrey before speed humps were installed by Meagan Ann MacDougal Park in Fleetwood.

There are two schools in the neighbourhood and I have seen a few close calls, with pedestrians almost getting hit by speeding cars.

I am thankful that we finally got the speed humps and signage as well. It has slowed down some of the drivers.

I have to be honest, I was very frustrated with the City of Surrey but like James Perry I persisted and we finally have them.

Linda Ypenburg, Surrey