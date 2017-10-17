LETTER: Surrey dadâ€™s fight for speed humps hits home

The Editor,
Re: “Dad’s persistence pays off,” the Now-Leader, Oct. 11.
I am sending a huge shout out to James Perry for being persistent in getting speed humps installed in his Fraser Heights neighbourhood.
After his son was seriously injured by a speeding driver, Perry fought for two years before they were installed.
SEE ALSO: Persistent father of injured boy finally sees speed humps built on Surrey street
I can totally relate to his situation. I spent five years fighting with the City of Surrey before speed humps were installed by Meagan Ann MacDougal Park in Fleetwood.
There are two schools in the neighbourhood and I have seen a few close calls, with pedestrians almost getting hit by speeding cars.
I am thankful that we finally got the speed humps and signage as well. It has slowed down some of the drivers.
I have to be honest, I was very frustrated with the City of Surrey but like James Perry I persisted and we finally have them.
Linda Ypenburg, Surrey