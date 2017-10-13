Letter: Successful event

The organizers of the Mighty Quail Trail 100K ultra running race would like to thank the volunteers, local sponsors and residents for contributing to the success of the inaugural event which took place on Sept. 30 and saw 48 participants from across Canada and several U.S. states take part.

It was a wonderful day out on the trails and over $2,000 was raised for Penticton Search and Rescue.

We look forward to making the 2018 Mighty Quail Trail 100K even better!

Andrew Dingwall, Magda Karakula, Dave and Stacey Cleveland

Penticton